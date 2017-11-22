Public Meeting Answers Questions About Proposed Wellness Center

With a $10 million gift from Sanford Health on the table, Greater Bemidji says now is the time to act. Through the use of public meetings, Greater Bemidji and Sanford Health answered questions on the proposed wellness center, something that is expected to have a large economic impact.

The proposed complex would feature an aquatics center, a multi-purpose field house, and a two-sheet ice-plex. Sanford Health would build and be in charge of the wellness center, while the remaining portions of the complex would be run by Greater Bemidji and newly formed youth sports commission, which would be funded by a portion of a proposed two percent hospitality tax.

With wide support for a two percent hospitality tax to help the proposed project, a portion of the new tax would go to help with expenses at the Sanford Center. But for the project to happen, the Bemidji City Council needs to be a key player.

Questions throughout the meeting stemmed from discussion of the proposed hospitality tax, and issues surrounding the event center. Other questions posed by those in attendance had to do with the details of the youth sports commission.

While many questions were answered, some still remain, and Greater Bemidji hopes that more questions are raised in the next public meeting.

There will be two more public meetings held in December and possibly a third session in January to discuss the wellness center.