DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Public Meeting Answers Questions About Proposed Wellness Center

Josh Peterson
Nov. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

With a $10 million gift from Sanford Health on the table, Greater Bemidji says now is the time to act. Through the use of public meetings, Greater Bemidji and Sanford Health answered questions on the proposed wellness center, something that is expected to have a large economic impact.

The proposed complex would feature an aquatics center, a multi-purpose field house, and a two-sheet ice-plex. Sanford Health would build and be in charge of the wellness center, while the remaining portions of the complex would be run by Greater Bemidji and newly formed youth sports commission, which would be funded by a portion of a proposed two percent hospitality tax.

With wide support for a two percent hospitality tax to help the proposed project, a portion of the new tax would go to help with expenses at the Sanford Center. But for the project to happen, the Bemidji City Council needs to be a key player.

Questions throughout the meeting stemmed from discussion of the proposed hospitality tax, and issues surrounding the event center. Other questions posed by those in attendance had to do with the details of the youth sports commission.

While many questions were answered, some still remain, and Greater Bemidji hopes that more questions are raised in the next public meeting.

There will be two more public meetings held in December and possibly a third session in January to discuss the wellness center.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Makes No Decision On Hospitality Tax

New Security Measures In Place At Sanford Center

Beauty Of Hope Holds Annual Luncheon To Promote Cancer Awareness

Line 3 Replacement Project Meetings To Be Held In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

“Best Christmas Ever” Begins Selection Of 2017 Family

“Best Christmas Ever” is back in Bemidji to bring some holiday cheer to one deserving family. “I think it’s important to
Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Latest Stories

"Best Christmas Ever" Begins Selection Of 2017 Family

Posted on Nov. 22 2017

Northwoods Adventure: Nisswa Lake Park

Posted on Nov. 21 2017

Minnesota Announces $26 Million In High-Speed Internet Grants

Posted on Nov. 21 2017

Essentia Fires Employees For Not Complying With Flu Shot Policy

Posted on Nov. 21 2017

Fish Houses And Wheelhouses Require License Purchase For Ice Fishing

Posted on Nov. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.