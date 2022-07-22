Lakeland PBS

Public Land Sale Auction Next Friday in Crow Wing County

Hanky HazeltonJul. 22 2022

Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction on tax-forfeited properties next Friday, July 29th. It will start at 10 AM in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Individuals can choose from a number of properties located throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison to Ideal Township, and with many lots in Breezy Point, Brainerd, and Crosby.

Over 200 tracts will be offered, but the vast majority of these tracts will have a starting bid price reduced by 25%.

Interested buyers may contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or search through an interactive map application available on the Crow Wing County website.

Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production and diverse recreational opportunities for multiple users. The sale of timber at public auctions funds the county’s management of these lands, while providing revenues to local communities. County forest lands are managed to strict environmental standards established by both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Snodeos Donate $5,000 to Refurbish Brainerd Water Tower

CRMC Announces Plans for New Nursing Home in Crosby

East Gull Lake Camp Confidence Lions Club Kicks Off with Charter Night

100+ Women Who Care Come Together to Support Good Causes in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.