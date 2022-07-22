Public Land Sale Auction Next Friday in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction on tax-forfeited properties next Friday, July 29th. It will start at 10 AM in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Individuals can choose from a number of properties located throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison to Ideal Township, and with many lots in Breezy Point, Brainerd, and Crosby.

Over 200 tracts will be offered, but the vast majority of these tracts will have a starting bid price reduced by 25%.

Interested buyers may contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or search through an interactive map application available on the Crow Wing County website.

Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production and diverse recreational opportunities for multiple users. The sale of timber at public auctions funds the county’s management of these lands, while providing revenues to local communities. County forest lands are managed to strict environmental standards established by both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

