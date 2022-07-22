Public Land Sale Auction In Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At 10:00 am on July 29th, Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction. It will take place in the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Individuals can choose from a number of properties located

throughout Crow Wing County. The Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison, Ideal Township, and many lots in Breezy Point, Brainerd, and Crosby.

Over 200 tracts will be offered but the vast majority of these tracts will have a starting bid price reduced by 25%.

Interested buyers may contact Land Services staff at 218-824-1010 or you can search through an interactive map application available through the following link: https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/.

Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production and diverse recreational opportunities for multiple users. The sale of timber at public auctions funds the county’s management of these lands, while providing revenues to local communities. County forest lands are managed to strict environmental standards established by both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

