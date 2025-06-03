Jun 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Public Invited to Meeting on Fosston Highway 2 Construction Project
The public is invited to attend an informational meeting to learn about the Highway 2 Fosston construction project.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host the meeting from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 23rd at the Fosston High School gymnasium. Project staff will provide a presentation and be available to answer questions.
A press release from MnDOT says construction is planned for 2027, with project elements including:
- resurfacing
- intersection improvements
- signal removal
- sidewalk upgrades
- corridor lighting
- utility improvements
More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.