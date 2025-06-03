Jun 3, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Public Invited to Meeting on Fosston Highway 2 Construction Project

highway 2 fosston 2027 construction project map

A map of the 2027 construction project planned on Highway 2 in Fosston. (Credit: MnDOT)

The public is invited to attend an informational meeting to learn about the Highway 2 Fosston construction project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will host the meeting from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 23rd at the Fosston High School gymnasium. Project staff will provide a presentation and be available to answer questions.

A press release from MnDOT says construction is planned for 2027, with project elements including:

  • resurfacing
  • intersection improvements
  • signal removal
  • sidewalk upgrades
  • corridor lighting
  • utility improvements

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

Summer Bbq First City

Web Ads 400x400 9

Related News

Education & Government

DNR Seeking People to Serve on Fisheries Input Groups for 2 Area Lakes

Community

MN Recognizes Crow Wing County Election Workers for Their Service

News

Erskine Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Polk County

News

Fire Causes Significant Damage to Bemidji Area Home