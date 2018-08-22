Public Invited To Hackensack For Highway 371 Construction Open House

Hackensack and Backus area residents, businesses and motorists are invited to attend an open house to learn about a major construction project on Highway 371 between Backus and Hackensack. The project requires a detour that will begin Sept. 4.

The public open house will be held Tuesday, Aug. 28, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Hackensack City Hall, 208 First Street N.

Open house attendees will be able to learn about work to be performed, planned traffic changes and the detour route, view large layouts of the project, speak with project staff, get questions answered and take home project information.

The Highway 371 Backus to Hackensack project will reconstruct Highway 371 between Highway 87/Washburne Avenue in Backus and County Road 40 in Hackensack, replace underground pipes and make other improvements while lanes are closed. When complete, the project will result in a smoother ride with a long-life pavement along 7.5 miles of Highway 371, extend the life of the roadway and improve drainage in the area.

For more project information or to sign up to have email updates sent directly to your inbox, visit the projects’ website here.

To request an ASL or foreign language interpreter, call 651-366-4720. To request other reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4718; the Minnesota Relay service toll-free at 1-800-627-3529 (TTY, Voice or ASCII) or 711, or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.