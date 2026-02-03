Feb 3, 2026 | By: Sydney Dick

Public Input Meeting Held in Walker on Tower Avenue Extension Proposal

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

forestry

02-03-2026

Education & Government

Minnesota DNR, White Earth Nation Sign MOU on Natural Resources Management

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 1 New Logo Sqk

02-03-2026

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Puts Losing Streak to Bed, Aims To Build on Win Hosting Ferris State

Bsu Beavers Hockey Generic 2 New Logo Sqk

02-03-2026

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Looks To Carry Momentum Into Series With #10 Minnesota Duluth

bemidji warroad girls hockey section seeding 2026 thumbnail

02-03-2026

Sports

Bemidji, Warroad Girls’ Hockey Earn Top Seeds Heading Into Section Tournaments