Public Information Meeting For Improvement Project In Crow Wing County

Crow Wing County and Lake Edward Township will have a public information meeting to discuss the County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12 Improvement Project, scheduled for construction in 2020.

The proposed highway improvements will extend 3.2 miles beginning at the junction of County Road 137 and ending in CSAH 4, according to a press release.

The project will seek to improve a variety of well documented challenges that are located within the existing highway corridor. This will be accomplished by using current safety design standards, best management environmental practices, addressing drainage concerns, and working cooperatively with utility companies to relocate service lines.

The Public Information Meeting will be held at the Lake Edward Town Hall on Tuesday Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will begin with a brief introduction to the project, followed by a question and answer session. Maps and other pertinent information relating to this project will be available for public view.