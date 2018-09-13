Public Help Sought In Onamia Homicide Case

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in gathering information on a homicide that occurred on September 9 in Onamia.

Benjamin Blake Jr., 34, of Onamia died of an apparent gun shot wound to the torso at around 12:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting that a person was shot outside of a house on the 16000 block of Ojibwe Drive. The caller reported a person rang the doorbell and asked for a ride to the hospital. The woman then heard sounds of vehicle tires and a gunshot, according to the news release.

Mille Lacs Health System emergency medical technicians attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is described as a gold or tan 1999-2004 four-door Oldsmobile Alero, with possible damage to the front hood above the headlight on the passenger’s side.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is advised to contact either the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department at 320-532-3430 or the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office at 320-983-8257.