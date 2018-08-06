Lakeland PBS
Public Help Sought In Locating Missing Osseo Man

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 6 2018
The Osseo Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert John Quade, 23, of Osseo.

Robert was last seen at a Shell gas station in Edina at around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, August 3 and has had no contact with family or friends since.

He is described as 6’01” and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If you think you have seen Robert, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office at 952-258-5321.

