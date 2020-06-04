Public Hearing to Be Held on Enbridge’s Line 3 Pipeline Replacement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota pollution regular said on Wednesday it will hold a public hearing this summer on Enbridge Inc.’s plan to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline, adding a potential three-month delay and pushing the bulk of construction to next year.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the hearing will focus on how Enbridge intends to protect streams and wetlands that the pipeline crosses. The MPCA granted Enbridge a draft water quality certificate in February, but during a public comment period, activist groups and Indigenous bands raised concerns, leading the MPCA to schedule the hearing.

One of the groups, Honor the Earth, welcomed the decision but said it was disappointed the MPCA did not also decide to analyze potential spills. The group Jobs For Minnesotans released a statement today saying they are dismayed by today’s MPCA decision, saying it would delay the permitting process for a project that will protect the environment. They also say the environment is progressively more at risk as the review process continues.

The deadline for the MPCA to issue the certificate is now November 14th instead of August 15th. In a statement, Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge said it would work in the meantime to secure remaining permits in order to start construction this year. It said most work will no happen in 2021.

