Public Hearing Set for Tri-County Hospital Relocation in Wadena

Lakeland News — Jan. 7 2023

A public hearing for the relocation of Tri-County Hospital’s services in Wadena to a new location in the city is set for next week.

The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for the greater Wadena community to discuss the relocation of services for Tri-County Hospital from 415 Jefferson St. N to 421 11th St. NW beginning on March 24 this year. With the new location, Tri-County Hospital will get a new name to become Astera Health.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and those wanting to leave comments or join the hearing by phone can do so on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website. Comments will be accepted until 11:59 PM on Jan. 10.

According to a Department of Health press release, there will be no reduction of services, and all health care services will remain the same and relocate to the new facility. Some administrative services will remain in the existing building.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before the closure of a hospital or relocation of services.

By — Lakeland News

