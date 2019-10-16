The Beltrami County Board will host a public hearing on the proposed new Solid Waste Ordinance on Tuesday November 5th at 5:00 p.m in the County Board Room in Bemidji.

The new ordinance is a combination of two old county ordinances, along with updates that address the county taking over the operation of the Transfer Station on January 1, 2020.

The purpose of the hearing will be to receive input from citizens on the ordinance that will govern how Beltrami County handles the household and commercial waste, recyclable materials, building debris and all forms of waste that is discarded by citizens and businesses. The ordinance will also govern the way in which the county covers the costs related to solid waste.

The proposed ordinance and supplemental information about the changes can be found on the Beltrami County website.