Public Forum to be Held for Irvine Ave. Improvements

Mary BalstadApr. 15 2022

The Beltrami County Highway Department will be hosting an informational session on April 28 at 5 P.M. The public open house will cover the upcoming road construction and improvements to County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 15 and Irvine Avenue.

An evaluating of the intersection control at Irvine Avenue and Anne Street is underway. The current plans that the Beltrami County Highway Department include reconstruction of Irvine Avenue from 30th Street to Anne Street. A new road section, city utilities, pedestrian & bicycle accommodations, and intersection lighting are all improvements that the department lists.

This open house is one way to provide comments, feedback and questions to the project team about the plans. A presentation will start at 5:30 P.M.

More information can also be found at the Beltrami County website.

