Public Comment Sought On Future Of Gull Lake Dam Road

Rachel Johnson
Jul. 19 2018
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, July 25 to gather input from the community on the potential closure of a portion of Gull Lake Dam Road in Easy Gull Lake, Minnesota.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the East Gull Lake City Hall.

The purpose and need for the public road began being questioned after the St. Paul District repaired a section of the river bank adjacent to the road in November of 2017. The repairs to the bank were necessary to stabilize the slope between the road and the river.

Gull Lake Dam Road passes over federal property and is maintained by the city of East Gull Lake. For more information or to submit your comment about the potential closure online, visit www.mvp.usace.army.mil.

Rachel Johnson
