Public Advised to Follow Safety Measures for New Year’s Celebrations

As we get ready to say goodbye to 2020, New Year’s Eve will not be the same with no countdowns in bars and limited social gatherings. And there’s still the concern about spreading COVID-19.

Recently, we’ve seen the number of cases in the Lakeland viewing area decrease, but officials say we are still not out of the woods yet. Reporter Nick Ursini has more on the safety measures officials say you should take while ringing in the new year.

You can find the full recommendations on New Year’s celebrations from the CDC on their website.

