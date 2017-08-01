DONATE

LPTV NEWS

PTSD Patients Can Now Purchase Medical Marijuana

Mal Meyer
Aug. 1 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota residents suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder can start buying medical marijuana.

Tuesday brought the latest expansion of the state’s medical marijuana program that launched in July 2015. Patients suffering chronic pain that couldn’t be treated with other means were allowed to use the drug starting last summer, a move that added thousands of customers to the state’s pool.

But manufacturers aren’t expecting the same rush of new patients to help offset their heavy financial losses in the first years of legal sales. State data shows just 105 patients with PTSD had started or completed the registration process in the month leading up to legal sales.

Meanwhile, patient advocates are pushing to add even more conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

500 People Registered To Purchase Medical Marijuana

Sound Off, combat veterans support group at Sanford Bemid

Medical Marijuana Now Legal In Minnesota

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Cc said

Provide help before banishment, detox, see Portugal, very successful program... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Tribal Council Holds Closed Door Meeting For Banishment Terms

Red Lake Tribal Council members are keeping tight lipped about the terms for the possible banishment of tribal members over drug offenses. During
Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Latest Stories

Red Lake Tribal Council Holds Closed Door Meeting For Banishment Terms

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Convicted Burglar Arrested Again For Burglary, Drug Crimes

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Prescribed Burn Conducted In Brainerd's Rotary Park

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Duluth Police Searching For Missing Couple

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

Search Expands For Man Who Escaped Beltrami County Custody

Posted on Aug. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.