Lakeland PBS
Psychological Thriller Novelist Brian Freeman Visits Brainerd

Clayton Castle
Jan. 8 2018
That’s Brian Freeman, author of the Jonathan Stride psychological thrill novels. Freeman visited Brainerd today to take us on a tour of Stride’s fictional world in non-fiction Duluth and to talk a little about Stride himself.

Freeman decided to set his novels in Duluth because of Stride’s character and the development of the character throughout the novels.

Many of the settings within Duluth are real places and Freeman himself visited them all before deciding to use them.

Despite many of his novels depicting “murder and mayhem” as he describes it, Freeman says that the city of Duluth has embraced being part of Stride’s journey.

Much like the people of Duluth embraced the fictional thrillers, the people of Brainerd embraced Freeman for telling his story.

