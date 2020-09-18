Lakeland PBS

Protests, Support Rallies Planned For Trump’s Bemidji Visit

Betsy Melin — Sep. 17 2020

With President Donald Trump coming tomorrow, people in Bemidji are getting prepared in different ways. Some are getting ready for the rally and some are looking to stand in opposition.

Some who want to show they do not stand with Trump will gather tomorrow from 2:30 to 3:30 PM for a “Stand for Values” event, being held by the group Indivisible Bemidji, at the Paul and Babe statues. They will be holding signs and flags up along the road to showcase their values in a peaceful way.

They plan for the event to be in compliance with COVID-19 regulations by having participants wearing masks and standing six feet apart from one another for the hour.

Also tomorrow, a Trump train logger rally is set to arrive in town in the morning. A truck convoy will leave from Bagley at 9 AM and travel on Highway 2 to Bemidji. Hundreds of cars, pickups, tractors, loggers, and combines are expected to take part.

