Protests Force Postponement Of Minnesota PUC Line 3 Meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have postponed a meeting on Enbridge Energy’s planned Line 3 replacement after protesters disrupted the meeting.
Protests broke out in the hearing room Tuesday as the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission met to discuss whether Enbridge met conditions earlier imposed by the panel.
The PUC approved the project in June, giving Enbridge a green light to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota.
The Star Tribune reports pipeline opponents took out a bullhorn and made speeches aimed at commissioners. PUC Chairwoman Nancy Lange recessed the meeting and eventually canceled it.
Line 3 runs from Alberta, Canada, across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. Native American and environmental activists contend the new line risks spills in fragile areas.
