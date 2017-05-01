Protests Against Racism Occuring At St. Olaf College

Students have begun protesting at an administration building on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN after a recent string of racist incidents at the college.

According to the Associated Press, the most recent incident came on Saturday, when a student found a note on her car, saying “shut up or I’ll shut you up.” The note also included a racial slur.

The protests are aimed at forcing the university to adopt a zero tolerance policy for racism and discrimination.

Meanwhile, the university has since released a statement, saying that the incidents are unacceptable and that a full investigation is underway.