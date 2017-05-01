Protests Against Racism Occuring At St. Olaf College
Students have begun protesting at an administration building on the campus of St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN after a recent string of racist incidents at the college.
According to the Associated Press, the most recent incident came on Saturday, when a student found a note on her car, saying “shut up or I’ll shut you up.” The note also included a racial slur.
The protests are aimed at forcing the university to adopt a zero tolerance policy for racism and discrimination.
Meanwhile, the university has since released a statement, saying that the incidents are unacceptable and that a full investigation is underway.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More
Wouldn't it be great if the winner was wearing the original ruby slippers that w... Read More
Invasive species! That is crazy! General Mills needs to stop spreading their see... Read More
LOVED IT! Mal Meyer reporting is always spot on!whether warm softer stories or... Read More