Lakeland PBS

Protestors Speak Out Against Highway 34 Tree Removal at MnDOT Office

Mary BalstadFeb. 14 2023

The work may have started, but the protests have not stopped.

Last Friday, environmental advocates gathered outside the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 4 Office in Detroit Lakes to speak against the removal of trees along the Lake Country Scenic Byway on Highway 34.

The tree removal project on the highway began at the end of January. But protestors against the removal are hoping that a final attempt at speaking against this project can preserve the rest of the foliage.

While the general public supports the first part of the project, which is to resurface the aging road, the second part involving tree removal is what caused the public pushback.

Protestors state the main problem was lack of communication between MnDOT and the general public. Now, as a last-ditch effort, the message was brought to MnDOT’s front door in the form of a peaceful protest.

Willis Mattison, a leader of the protests and a member of the Izaak Walton League conservation group, states that another course of action the environment groups are considering is to hire legal representation and challenge the project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

MnDOT Aims for Safety with Cass Lake Highway 2 Study

MnDOT Asking for Feedback on Highway 2 Design Options in Cass Lake

New Highway Camera Views for Central MN Available on 511MN.org Website

Concerned Citizens Protest Tree Removal on Lake Country Scenic Byway

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.