Lakeland PBS

Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside MN Capitol

Lakeland News — Jun. 10 2020

Protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol amid continuing anger over the death of George Floyd.

The protesters threw a rope around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon and pulled it off its stone pedestal. The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success.

According to KSTP-TV, the American Indian Movement (AIM) organized the rally. The station reports that state officials were aware the rally had been planned, but they hoped the situation could be resolved peacefully. A State Patrol trooper who provides security in the Capitol complex stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterwards with Native American singing and drumming.

KSTP-TV says the bronze state was gifted to the state by Italian Americans and has stood at the State Capitol since 1931.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Funeral Held in Houston For George Floyd

Governor Walz Orders Moment of Silence for George Floyd

BSU’s Black Student Union Hosts Peaceful Demonstration Against Police Brutality

Brainerd Community Members Show Opposition to White Supremacy with Protest

Latest Stories

Gyms Begin to Reopen Across the State Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Bars Allowed to Reopen at 50% Capacity

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

CLC Using Summer Semester to Plan For Fall

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Cauliflower Crumbles/Cauliflower Rice

Posted on Jun. 10 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.