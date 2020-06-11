Protesters Pull Down Christopher Columbus Statue Outside MN Capitol

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol amid continuing anger over the death of George Floyd.

The protesters threw a rope around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon and pulled it off its stone pedestal. The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success.

According to KSTP-TV, the American Indian Movement (AIM) organized the rally. The station reports that state officials were aware the rally had been planned, but they hoped the situation could be resolved peacefully. A State Patrol trooper who provides security in the Capitol complex stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterwards with Native American singing and drumming.

KSTP-TV says the bronze state was gifted to the state by Italian Americans and has stood at the State Capitol since 1931.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today