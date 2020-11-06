Protesters Arrested Wednesday in Minneapolis After Marching Onto, Blocking I-94

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Hundreds of protesters were arrested Wednesday night shortly after they marched onto Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, according to local media reports. They were protesting against Donald Trump’s presidency and his threat to challenge Tuesday’s uncertain election results.

More than 600 people were blocking the interstate. The Department of Public Safety says no force or chemicals were used, and no protesters or law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Similar protests – sometimes about the election, sometimes about racial inequality – took place in at least a half-dozen cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, and San Diego.

