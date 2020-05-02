Protest to “Reopen Minnesota” in Bemidji Planned For This Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Across the country, in the midst of stay-at-home orders, protests have been held in order to open up state economies, and such a protest is planned in Bemidji this weekend.

On Saturday, May 2nd, there is a demonstration planned at the Paul and Babe statues in downtown Bemidji in protest of local businesses having to close their doors during the pandemic. Organizers want to get the attention of Governor Tim Walz to show him they do not want small businesses and churches to remain shut down.

Those organizing the protest are asking that if you do attend to practice social distancing while there. Governor Walz has also advised Minnesotans to wear masks while out in public at this time. The stay-at-home order has been extended to May 18th in Minnesota.

