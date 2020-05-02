Lakeland PBS

Protest to “Reopen Minnesota” in Bemidji Planned For This Saturday

Betsy Melin — May. 1 2020

Across the country, in the midst of stay-at-home orders, protests have been held in order to open up state economies, and such a protest is planned in Bemidji this weekend.

On Saturday, May 2nd, there is a demonstration planned at the Paul and Babe statues in downtown Bemidji in protest of local businesses having to close their doors during the pandemic. Organizers want to get the attention of Governor Tim Walz to show him they do not want small businesses and churches to remain shut down.

Those organizing the protest are asking that if you do attend to practice social distancing while there. Governor Walz has also advised Minnesotans to wear masks while out in public at this time. The stay-at-home order has been extended to May 18th in Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

U.S. Senate Candidate to Bring “Re-open Minnesota” Tour to Brainerd Area

Nearly 594 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as Testing Increases

Crow Wing County to Continue Online Help Through Extended Stay-at-Home Order

Bemidji Girls Track and Field Team Still Participating in At-Home Workouts

Latest Stories

U.S. Senate Candidate to Bring "Re-open Minnesota" Tour to Brainerd Area

Posted on May. 1 2020

Two Male Suspects Arrested in Little Falls Shooting

Posted on May. 1 2020

Nearly 594 New Cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as Testing Increases

Posted on May. 1 2020

Crow Wing County to Continue Online Help Through Extended Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on May. 1 2020

Bemidji Girls Track and Field Team Still Participating in At-Home Workouts

Posted on May. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.