Lakeland PBS

Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

Betsy Melin — May. 4 2020

The stay-at-home order in Minnesota has been extended to May 18th. Throughout the country, there have been protests to reopen state economies, and this weekend, one such demonstration was held in Bemidji.

Protesters met at Paul and Babe at 10 AM on Saturday morning, where over 30 people gathered to show their desire for Minnesota schools, churches, and businesses to reopen. Protesters waved American flags and held up signs at passing cars, with some drivers honking their horns in support and others reacting by yelling out of open windows in opposition.

The large group gathered together, not maintaining the recommended 6-foot distance between one another. Very few wore state recommended face coverings or masks.

The protest lasted around four hours and dissipated by 2 PM that day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Social Distancing Still Important After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Latest Stories

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Posted on May. 4 2020

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Posted on May. 4 2020

U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Posted on May. 4 2020

Social Distancing Still Important After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Posted on May. 4 2020

Big Al's Bar & Grill in Emily Offers Live Music and Curbside BBQ

Posted on May. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.