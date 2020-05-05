Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The stay-at-home order in Minnesota has been extended to May 18th. Throughout the country, there have been protests to reopen state economies, and this weekend, one such demonstration was held in Bemidji.

Protesters met at Paul and Babe at 10 AM on Saturday morning, where over 30 people gathered to show their desire for Minnesota schools, churches, and businesses to reopen. Protesters waved American flags and held up signs at passing cars, with some drivers honking their horns in support and others reacting by yelling out of open windows in opposition.

The large group gathered together, not maintaining the recommended 6-foot distance between one another. Very few wore state recommended face coverings or masks.

The protest lasted around four hours and dissipated by 2 PM that day.

