Protecting Minnesota’s Waters

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 6 2019

Our Mississippi Our Future held a community forum this week at Central Lakes College with over a hundred visitors in attendance. The objective was to make the community aware of the crucial need to protect our Minnesota waters. Law makers and officials were in attendance to support the value of clean water and preserving lakes, streams and rivers.

“We come together to share thoughts, vision and hopefully action, a call to action to protect the Mississippi river and the surrounding head water regions, and to protect water for people and life across this region, and recognizing how important water is, this is the healthy part of the Mississippi river, this is where the water is the best and our great opportunity is to keep it that way,” said Mississippi Headwaters Program Director Tom Holman.

The campaign plans to continue bringing awareness and to find out more about restoring the head waters you can visit ourmississippiourfuture.org

