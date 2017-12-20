Protect Yourself: Credit Card Skimming Scam Growing In Minnesota

Skimming has become a growing problem according to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. The organization warns that anyone can be a victim of financial theft. The thieves place seamless devices on credit card machines to steal or ‘skim’ sensitive financial data.

Recently, gas stations have become the biggest target. The skimming devices are usually placed on the machine inside the pump and are undetectable from the outside.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce is issuing a set of tips to help consumers stay vigilant and steer clear of the scam.

First, Inspect debit and credit terminals closely. If anything looks damaged or unusual, give it a wiggle. Also watch out for new or suspiciously placed cameras and unusual signage.

One of the best ways to avoid the scam is to pay inside or pay with cash. This greatly reduces your risk of becoming a victim.

Next, keep an eye on your statements and if you see something suspicious, say something. Always report fraud immediately.

“Just as it’s important to know what to watch out for as far as these skimming devices, it’s equally important to know what to do if you’ve fallen victim,” said Susan Adams Loyd, President and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota.

If you notice any suspicious activity (especially someone who is not a station employee or an inspector opening up a pump), alert the station attendant or call the MN Department of Commerce’s Weight and Measures Division at 651-539- 1555.