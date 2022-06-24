Prospective Students Get a Tour of BSU During Minnesota State Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday marked the last day for Bemidji State University’s participation in Minnesota State Week, a statewide effort to draw prospective students who are thinking about college to Minnesota State campuses for unofficial tours.

The Minnesota State system has over 30 colleges and universities and over 50 campuses across the state, and with many options available to students, from academic programs to graduate and undergraduate studies, it can sometimes be overwhelming. Minnesota State Week provides students with the opportunity to tour campuses, speak to faculty and staff, talk to current students, and be provided with a physical experience, something important for most students when it comes to decision making.

During Minnesota State Week, all undergraduate application fees were waived for students who wanted to apply. BSU would like to remind students who would like to still apply that undergraduate application fees will be waived all year round.

