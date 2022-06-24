Lakeland PBS

Prospective Students Get a Tour of BSU During Minnesota State Week

Lakeland News — Jun. 23 2022

Thursday marked the last day for Bemidji State University’s participation in Minnesota State Week, a statewide effort to draw prospective students who are thinking about college to Minnesota State campuses for unofficial tours.

The Minnesota State system has over 30 colleges and universities and over 50 campuses across the state, and with many options available to students, from academic programs to graduate and undergraduate studies, it can sometimes be overwhelming. Minnesota State Week provides students with the opportunity to tour campuses, speak to faculty and staff, talk to current students, and be provided with a physical experience, something important for most students when it comes to decision making.

During Minnesota State Week, all undergraduate application fees were waived for students who wanted to apply. BSU would like to remind students who would like to still apply that undergraduate application fees will be waived all year round.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Legion Baseball Rolls Fergus Falls at Home

Bemidji Affiliate of American Swedish Institute Hosts 46th Annual Midsommer Festival

Bemidji Brewing to Host Bemidji ‘Block Party’ on June 25th

Peoples Church in Bemidji to Hold Pride Celebration & Vaccine Clinic

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.