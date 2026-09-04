Sep 4, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Prosecutors Want 5-Year Sentence for Former State Sen. Eichorn in Sex Sting Case

Justin Eichorn Hennepin County Jail Mugshot Cg

Justin Eichorn (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Former state Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty in May to possessing child pornography, with prosecutors seeking a five-year sentence.

Eichorn was arrested in a sex sting operation in Minneapolis in March of 2025 and admitted to seeking sex from someone he thought was a 17-year-old girl. He was originally charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty in May to possession of child pornography, which carries a recommended sentence of two years. But federal prosecutors are requesting Eichorn be sentenced to five years in prison instead, saying “his predatory behavior presents a tremendous danger to children.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Sep. 23.

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