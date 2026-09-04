Sep 4, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Prosecutors Want 5-Year Sentence for Former State Sen. Eichorn in Sex Sting Case
Former state Sen. Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids will be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty in May to possessing child pornography, with prosecutors seeking a five-year sentence.
Eichorn was arrested in a sex sting operation in Minneapolis in March of 2025 and admitted to seeking sex from someone he thought was a 17-year-old girl. He was originally charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor, which carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.
He pleaded guilty in May to possession of child pornography, which carries a recommended sentence of two years. But federal prosecutors are requesting Eichorn be sentenced to five years in prison instead, saying “his predatory behavior presents a tremendous danger to children.”
Sentencing is scheduled for Sep. 23.