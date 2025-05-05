Prosecutors Examine Next Steps on Bemidji Man’s Overturned Sexual Conduct Conviction

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson says prosecutors are examining their next steps after a Bemidji man had his conviction for criminal sexual conduct overturned by the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

45-year-old Jeremy Scott Jenkins had been convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim alleged Jenkins abused her in her family’s home when she was 13 to 14 years old.

Last week, the Court of Appeals reversed that conviction. In its published opinion, the Court of Appeals said the district court abused its discretion by admitting a 75-minute recorded forensic interview with the accuser. The interview was ruled inadmissible because it was considered hearsay evidence. (“Hearsay” is an out-of-court statement offered to prove the truth of the matter asserted and is generally not admissible at trial.)

The court concluded the error was not harmless, that there was a reasonable possibility the interview significantly affected the verdict, and reversed Jenkins’ conviction of criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors now have two options they are studying.

“We feel very strongly that our conviction was a sound conviction,” Hanson told Lakeland News. “He did make an appeal on a technical ruling at the lower court. He said that a judge allowed in some evidence that was hearsay. We disagree that it was hearsay, and we disagree with the Court of Appeals’ decision. However, we’re bound by it.”

He continued, “We have two options. We can either choose to appeal up to the Minnesota Supreme Court, we’ve got a 30-day window to make that decision. We’re analyzing that right now, whether it’s worth it for us to do that. Or we can go back to the lower court and retry the case. Ultimately, we’ll make a decision here within a short period of time, but we feel confident in the strength of our case again, and we’re able to secure a conviction once before. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do so again.”

Jenkins was originally convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct on February 28th, 2023.