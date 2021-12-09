Prosecutor: Potter “Failed” Wright; Defense Calls it Mistake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors at the trial of the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright are hearing starkly different versions of events.

An attorney for former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter told jurors during his opening statement Wednesday that Potter made a mistake when she drew her gun instead of her Taser, but that she also acted to protect a fellow officer.

Earlier, prosecutors told jurors that Potter violated her training and “betrayed a 20-year-old kid” when she fatally shot Wright while she and other officers were trying to arrest him. They say Potter had undergone extensive training that warned about such a mix-up.

Potter has told the court she will testify at the trial.

