Proposed Warming Shelter in Brainerd Getting Closer to Approval

Nick UrsiniNov. 17 2021

The Brainerd City Council approved an ordinance amendment for a project to open a warming shelter for the homeless during their last meeting.

A week-long sleep-out event was held the first week of November in an effort to raise both money and awareness to the issue of the homelessness in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“We raised $140,000 in seven days,” said Jana Shogren, Executive Director of Bridges of Hope. “That was matched by local vendors, so we really raised $210,000.”

Shogren said more than 25 community members braved the elements during the week-long sleep-out, including Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux.

With an expected approval from the Brainerd Planning Commission, the city council has scheduled a special meeting on Monday, November 22 at 6 PM for possible final approval.

