DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Proposed New Baxter Elementary School Site Identified

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

Brainerd Public Schools announced today that it has identified a site for the proposed elementary school to be constructed in Baxter. Currently owned by the city of Baxter, the cite is located south of Highland Scenic Drive, directly east of Forestview Middle School.

“The proposed site has many positive attributes for the new elementary school and provides future flexibility and expansion opportunities for both the school district and the City of Baxter”, said Laine Larson, Superintendent of Brainerd Public Schools. “Factoring the expected roadway improvements, the overall estimated cost of the proposed site is less than the school district’s existing property and allows us to preserve the school forest as a natural resource for our students and community.”

The school’s district plans are to utilize the recent investment in roadway improvements and the roundabout intersection at Highland Scenic Drive and Mapleton road to safely and efficiently move traffic to and from the new school. Also in the plans are connections to the existing trail system that will provide safe pedestrian travel throughout the City of Baxter.

As part of the comprehensive facilities plan, the current Baxter Elementary School would be repurposed to become an early childhood education center, better utilizing the existing building and it smaller parcel of land.

District and City officials have already begun talks regarding the proposed site for the new school and the terms of a formal agreement are pending the outcome of the special election. Following more than three years of research, gathering public input, and review and analysis, a comprehensive plan was developed to address the future needs of our schools. On April 10th, voters in the Brainerd Public School district will decide whether to approve the plan, which make long-term investments into each the 12 schools in our community.

For more information, you can the Brainerd Public Schools website here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gregory Park To Host Easter Egg Hunt On Saturday

Northwoods Adventure: Ready, Set, Grow! Garden Expo

Brainerd Teens Talk Suicide Prevention in the Community

Protestors Call For Change At Brainerd March For Our Lives

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

kumkum Bhagya said

thanku for u post... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Why don't these legislators have a forum at the local high schools? Perhaps they... Read More

Kathi Malone said

Hello form Florida. I am so proud of Brainerd in marching against gun violence.... Read More

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Latest Story

Randall Man Injured In Farm Accident

A 52 year-old Randall man was sent to the hospital after a piece of farming equipment fell on top of him. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office
Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Randall Man Injured In Farm Accident

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Dayton Vows Veto of Bill Authorizing Enbridge Pipeline

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Top Ten Plays For The Winter Sports Season

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

Two DFL Candidates Endorsed For Fall Elections In District 9

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

BSU Football Names Bisch New Defensive Coordinator

Posted on Mar. 28 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.