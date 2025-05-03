May 3, 2025 | By: Madeleine Smith

Proposed Copper-Nickel Mine on the Iron Range Named Federal Priority

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

Education & Government

CLC’s New Facility Offering More Opportunity For Meat & Butchery Students

Education & Government

Construction on Hwy 371 in Hackensack Set to Begin Monday

Education & Government

Cass Lake-Bena High School Hosts College and Career Fair

Sports

Bemidji State Baseball Falls to St. Cloud in Double Header