Proposed Closure of J.W. Smith Elementary in Bemidji Prompts Community Concerns

J.W. Smith Elementary is one of the oldest schools in the Bemidji School District and is the last remaining neighborhood school in the area. The Bemidji School Board, however, is proposing the closure of J.W. Smith at the end of the school year due to a large budget deficit.

Parents, teachers, and staff members packed the Downtown Education Center during Monday night’s school board meeting to show their concerns before the board votes on the closure.

“For years, we’ve asked this district for support, and after years of being told to make it work, we’re now being told the way to make it work is to shut the doors,” said Maggie Larson, a first grade teacher at J.W. Smith, at the meeting.

“Your rush to close J.W. Smith, without presenting other options, without providing opportunities for community input beyond one meeting, is a disservice to Bemidji and a dereliction of your duties as stewards of this community,” added Bemidji resident Michael Meehlhause.

Bemidji School Board Chair Todd Haugen said in a Facebook post that large reductions have to be made due to the district’s budget deficit, which will grow to $3.5 million by the end of the 2027 fiscal year. But those who spoke during tonight’s meeting believe there are other ways to handle the district’s large budget deficit.

“The superintendent just got a raise, but you denied the teachers any increase [to their wages],” said Bemidji resident Erin Murray to applause from the crowd. “Why is that money not going to the needs of our school, for special education programs or to pay our teachers better? If you decrease the salaries of the top 14 employees consistent with the percentage their salaries are actually at above the national average, you would save this district over $1 million. You cut all the assistant principal positions, [that saves] a million and a half.”

J.W. Smith currently has 204 enrolled students. 70% of the students are Indigenous, 80% of all students qualify for free or reduced lunches, 25% receive Special Education services, and 8% experience homelessness.

“The students and families of J.W. Smith [have] a place that’s in their neighborhood, a place that they can identify with,” said J.W. Smith principal Bruce Goodwin. “The students and families need a school where the principal can walk a student home if that help is needed.”

“It is more than a school; it is our safe place,” said Bemidji resident Jess Ness. “Our children feel welcome there. They build lasting relationships with teachers and staff who truly care.”

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area opened a branch inside J.W. Smith in the fall of 2023 and has since served over 190 youth, seeing around 70-90 students daily as part of their free after-school program. Should the Bemidji School Board vote to close the elementary school, this satellite location at J.W. Smith would also shut down.

“It needs to be considered that we truly weigh in on the costs of moving families who don’t have often a voice, who are already facing many challenges and struggling day to day from places of safety, of support, and of resources that we’re providing with the J.W. Smith staff, and ask them then to do well in school, and then to behave in school, and to be caring and responsible citizens,” stated Andrea Kent, the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area’s executive director. “It’s a pretty hard ask to do that, and I think our community should think long and hard about this decision.”

A final decision will be made on the closure of J.W. Smith Elementary at the Mar. 2 school board meeting.