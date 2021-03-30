Lakeland PBS

Proposed Bemidji Veterans Home to Receive Federal Funding

Lakeland News — Mar. 30 2021

It’s big news for Bemidji’s proposed state veterans home. That home, along with veterans homes planned for Montevideo and Preston, will receive federal funding this year.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently released the State Home Construction Grants Fiscal Year 2021 Conditional Approvals. The three new Minnesota veterans homes projects are slated to receive more than $80 million in federal VA funds. By June 30, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will complete the federal VA grant application process to obtain the funds.

In 2018, the Minnesota Legislature allocated $33 million towards the cost of the projects. The funding plan is a combination of 65% federal-granted and 35% state-bonded and community-provided monies.

In Bemidji, the proposed facility reflects a northwoods cabin design for the public places as well as the 72 residential units that are split into two sections, avoiding long institutional-feeling hallways. Construction could begin as early as fall 2021 with an anticipated 18-month construction schedule.

Lakeland News plans to provide more on this in the coming days, including reaction from local project proponents.

