Property Management, Homeowners Settle In Bemidji Housing Discrimination Case

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More
Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More
What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More
He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More