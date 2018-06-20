Lakeland PBS
Project To Save Bemidji’s Carnegie Library Gets $500,000 Donation

Nathan Green
Jun. 19 2018
For a project that seemed uncertain, the Save the Carnegie Library project just got a helpful boost from an anonymous donor.

During Monday’s Bemidji City Council meeting, the Friends of the Carnegie announced that they have significantly closed the financial gap. Money is still needed to restore and renovate the 110-year-old building, but the project saving donation of $500,000 brings the amount raised to over $2 million.

The original bids came back higher than expected, but now that the project has been put out for bids again, Friends of the Carnegie have a positive outlook on the project. All that remains to be raised is an estimated $100,000.

If you want more information on the project or would like to donate, you can visit savethecarnegie.org.

Nathan Green
