Project GreenTouch Tries To Keep Lake Bemidji State Park Clean

Every year on the first Saturday in May, volunteers with Project GreenTouch spend the day trying to keep Lake Bemidji State Park clean.

“Project GreenTouch is a collaboration of Minnesota Touchstone Energy cooperatives,” said Beltrami Electric Cooperative Inc. Marketing & Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng.

This is the 18th annual event, and it’s always been held at Lake Bemidji State Park because it’s in the service area.

“Cooperatives that participate will go to a local state park in their service territory, and with volunteers and employees from the cooperative help get their local parks ready for their 2017 season,” said Lyseng.

Volunteers help with raking leaves, picking up sticks, cleaning buildings and washing windows. There’s something for everyone to do.

This year Dawn Mason is on roadside cleanup duty and in her 18 years as a volunteer with Project GreenTouch she’s found everything from car engines to tires.

“This year it’s been mostly alcohol bottles and McDonald’s wrappers, I guess,” said Mason.

She says it feels good when she sees the fruits of her labor. “It’s actually really fun to drive by and look at the clean ditches and go I had a part in doing that, that it looks nice.”

Bradley Weiher says it’s fun being outside and wanted to help his aunt.

“If nobody does stuff like this, they’ll eventually be garbage everywhere, and you just need to sometimes pitch in and clean up and make it look nice,” said Weiher.

Lake Bemidji State Park Manager Peter Harrison says maintaining a well-kept park is better for everyone.

“It feels good to know that they consider this important enough where they want to come out and participate and do something good for the community,” said Harrison.