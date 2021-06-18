Project for Change Prepares for Juneteenth Celebration in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

June 19 has been recognized as a federal holiday, celebrating the emancipation of African Americans that had been enslaved. In Bemidji, Project for Change will be celebrating the day.

This year, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday, but it has been celebrated throughout history since 1865, which was the year African Americans in Texas and throughout the country learned of their freedom from slavery.

Tomorrow, Bemidji-based social justice group Project for Change will be hosting a celebration to commemorate the holiday. This will also be an opportunity for education on a holiday that is not as widely known.

The event will start at 2 pm at the Rail River Folk School and will be free to attend. More information is available on the Project for Change Facebook page.

