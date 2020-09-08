Lakeland PBS

“Project for Change” Hosts Rally in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Sep. 7 2020

Today at Paul and Babe in Bemidji, there was a rally held by a new local organization called Project for Change. The theme was protest, policy, and progress. The group started in March of this year in Bemidji.

The goal of this rally was to continue a conversation about social justice in the community.

The event began with a Native welcome speech and then featured many different activities. There was singing, poetry, and art shared, prayers were said, and the group honored some of the youth of the community for their contributions. There was also a table set up for voter registration, but the anchors of the day were nine speakers.

Project for Change president Janelle Johnson hopes this sends out a message of community.

The group followed safety guidelines throughout the day, including wearing masks, having hand sanitizer available, keeping distance within and between the crowd, and disinfecting the microphone in between speakers.

To find out more about the community group, you can visit their website.

By — Betsy Melin

