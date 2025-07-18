‘Project Canopy’ Fund Launched for Replanting Lost Trees in Bemidji

A new fund is being launched to help plant new trees following the June 21st storm in the Bemidji area.

The morning after the derecho swept through Bemidji, the Leech Lake Reservation, and surrounding communities, residents were met with hundreds of thousands of downed or destroyed trees within the region. Many within the community have said that the area will never look the same again.

First National Bank Bemidji wants to plant some hope for the future of the community by launching a tree replanting fund in partnership with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. Named “Project Canopy,” the fund is designed to restore the trees that have long defined the northwoods landscape.

First National Bank Bemidji is starting the fund with a $25,000 donation.

“The $25,000 that we’re committing isn’t going to go very far, and we recognize that,” said Ryan Welle, president of First National Bank Bemidji. “We’re really just trying to create a groundswell, a momentum to just try and raise additional funds because it’s going to take a big lift. And if we can do it on a local, regional, and hopefully even get lucky on a national basis, hopefully we can really make an impact and a difference for our community. And not just for ours, but for our kids and those kids and for the years to come.”

Donation details are available at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation website by searching for “Bemidji Area Community Fund” and/or “Project Canopy”. You can also donate by mailing a check to First National Bank Bemidji or Northwest Minnesota Foundation. Checks can be made payable to Northwest Minnesota Foundation.