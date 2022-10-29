Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After the Brainerd Park Board raised concerns earlier this year about work done on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park and on how money was being spent, there’s more confidence now about the park’s progress.

Ground was broken on the park in early June and was scheduled to be completed by fall of this year, but progress was severely slowed down during the summer due to insufficient funding and lack of materials. After approving an additional $58,000 check for the continued construction of the park last month, the Park Board was still unsatisfied with the work ethic on display for the project.

But since that meeting in September, progress has been much better.

“I know the park board’s been concerned about the progress to date and them trying to complete within a reasonable time frame,” said Jessie Dehn, Brainerd Public Works director, at a recent meeting. “Since then, they’ve obviously made some really great strides out there – I wish they would have done that a little bit sooner.”

Construction on standing structures will continue through winter. The park is scheduled to be completed by May of 2023.

