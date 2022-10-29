Lakeland PBS

Progress Made on Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Oct. 28 2022

After the Brainerd Park Board raised concerns earlier this year about work done on the Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park and on how money was being spent, there’s more confidence now about the park’s progress.

Ground was broken on the park in early June and was scheduled to be completed by fall of this year, but progress was severely slowed down during the summer due to insufficient funding and lack of materials. After approving an additional $58,000 check for the continued construction of the park last month, the Park Board was still unsatisfied with the work ethic on display for the project.

But since that meeting in September, progress has been much better.

“I know the park board’s been concerned about the progress to date and them trying to complete within a reasonable time frame,” said Jessie Dehn, Brainerd Public Works director, at a recent meeting. “Since then, they’ve obviously made some really great strides out there – I wish they would have done that a little bit sooner.”

Construction on standing structures will continue through winter. The park is scheduled to be completed by May of 2023.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Purple Fern in Brainerd Getting Ready for the Holidays with Soap-Making Classes

Retired MN Supreme Court Justice Page to Speak at Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd

MN 8th Congressional District Candidates Stauber, Schultz Square Off in Area Debate

The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds BBQing Classes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.