Progress And Annexation Decided On At Work Session

After months of discussion and planning, the city of Bemidji at its work session approved an agreement with Bemidji Area Schools that through a cost sharing measure would be in charge of the water and sewer lines that will run to the new Gene Dillon Elementary School.

Through the agreement, the school district would pay to install the water and sewer lines, but once the school connects to city services the city would then take over the utility lines.

Along with the agreement, the city council also approved a measure that would allow the city to seek an orderly annexation of four properties north of Division Street leading up to the new school in Grant Valley Township. Last November the council agreed to not annex the school’s site until it is connected to the city services.

By the end of the work session, Bemidji’s superintendent of schools, Jim Hess, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the city’s cooperation.