Program That Fixes Car Emissions Systems for Free Expands to Grand Rapids

Environmental Initiative, a Minnesota-based nonprofit, is partnering with Wayne’s Automotive to bring Project Clean Air Repair (CAR) to the Grand Rapids area.

Project CAR is a program that brings free emissions repairs to qualified vehicle owners. Data shows that 25% of passenger vehicles cause 90% of vehicle air pollution in Minnesota. The project works with local garages to cover the cost of fixing emissions control and exhaust systems for qualifying lower-income Minnesotans to hopefully lower those percentages.

“When we see something like that and understand that there’s a smaller number of vehicles, generally older ones, what we’re trying to think about is, “OK, how do we target those high-polluting vehicles, high-emitting vehicles, with a program like this?” asked Eben Kowler, partnership manager at Environmental Initiative.

The Project CAR program has typically only reached a little past the Twin Cities, but organizers want it to extend into greater Minnesota, and it’s starting in Grand Rapids at Wayne’s Automotive.

“It’s an opportunity to help our community with car repair,” said Jordan Cozatt, VP of business development and client services at Victory Auto Services. “Certainly having a nonprofit like Environmental Initiative help is kind of a two-pronged approach, where we’re helping the environment, of course, and this beautiful country up here, but also if we can help the pocketbook of our customers.”

Staff at Environmental Initiative say that 10% of personal vehicles are responsible for 50% of emissions that lead to ground-level ozone and smog. More than 800 cars have been repaired since the program began in 2017, eliminating 43 tons of emissions.

“It’s about efficiency when it comes to vehicles,” Cozatt explained. “If you have exhaust leaks or [evaporation] controls or malfunctions within your catalytic converter, anything exhaust-related, all that does is create inefficiencies, so you’re burning more fuel than is necessary.”

This in turn should also save the customer money.

“You’re saving fuel, your vehicle is going to be more productive, it’s going to run better, so in turn, it’s good for everyone involved,” added Cozatt.

With the addition of Wayne’s Automotive, there are now eight active Project CAR garage locations throughout Minnesota. Environmental Initiative hopes to keep extending the Project CAR program even further into greater Minnesota.