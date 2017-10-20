DONATE

Program At Essentia Health Helps People Quit Smoking

Clayton Castle
Oct. 20 2017
In 2015, an estimated 36.5 million Americans smoked cigarettes, according to the Centers For Disease Control. However, for those looking to kick the habit, the smoking and tobacco cessation program at Essentia Health is aiming to lower that number, at least in Minnesota.

The program is designed to create a joint collaboration effort for a patient who his looking to quit smoking or chewing tobacco.

While the program has only been around for two years, the numbers are showing success with those who have taken advantage of the program.

In the meantime, the program is gearing up for the Great American Smokeout, a national day where people can collectively quit the habit and being their healthier lifestyle.

There are smoking/tobacco cessation specialists in a number of communities where there is an Essentia Health clinic, including Pillager, Emily, and Pequot Lakes.

