Sunday, September 17th at 7:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Professor Jasper Tempest and the team untangle a series of knotty crimes ranging from an unexplained fire in a student block to the mystery of an entire family found dead in their home. Meanwhile, Professor T is dominated and perplexed by the women in his life, from his mother to the love of his life Christina, and his new therapist, Dr. Helena.