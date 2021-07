Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 25 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Professor T becomes embroiled in a hostage situation, but his unconventional negotiating tactics do not go down well with the police. Old flame Christina reveals all is not well with her marriage.