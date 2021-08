Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sunday, August 15 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

When an attempt is made on a billionaire businessman’s life, Professor T suspects the culprit may be much closer to home than the police suspect.