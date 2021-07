Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, July 11 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Professor T is persuaded by a former student to help her investigate a serial rapist. When he discovers his mother is trying to sell his long-abandoned family home, T makes a momentous decision.